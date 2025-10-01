Svyrydenko calls on European Commission to expedite preparation of technical documents for negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

At a meeting with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called on the European Commission to expedite the preparation of technical documents for the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"Yesterday, we completed the legislative screening process – the fastest in the EU's history. The first cluster is ready to open, and our goal is to use the three months of the Danish EU Council Presidency as effectively as possible to open all clusters this year. During the meeting, I called on the European Commission to expedite the preparation of technical documents to move forward even more dynamically," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister also thanked her partners for their financial support, particularly for the tranches under the ERA program.

It was noted that the parties also discussed reforms.

"Ukraine is implementing changes even in the most challenging conditions: the independence of anti-corruption bodies, the transparency of institutions, and new rules for business. I count on continued support from members of parliament for government initiatives to pave the way for EU membership," she added.