Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:15 30.09.2025

Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

1 min read
A 74-year-old woman who was injured in the enemy attack on Kyiv on September 7 died in the intensive care unit of one of the capital's hospitals, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Five victims of the September 7 attack. In particular, three women and a small child," Klitschko said on the Telegram channel.

He recalled that a week earlier, a young woman who was injured in a rocket attack died in the hospital. At that time, she was pregnant. Doctors fought for her life for two weeks. The doctors saved the baby by performing a cesarean section on the mother, but the woman could not be saved.

As reported, on September 7, some 12 residential buildings and five educational institutions were damaged in Kyiv's Sviatoshynsky district as a result of a Russian strike. In Darnytsky district, a four-story residential building and a school were damaged in the Russian attack.

