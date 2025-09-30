Ukrainian Parliament registers bills to extend preferential customs clearance of energy equipment for 2026

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday registered two draft laws to extend until 2026 the preferential customs regime for importing energy equipment needed to restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

"Thanks to the measures introduced in 2024, which facilitated preferential customs clearance of imported energy equipment… the prompt restoration of energy system facilities was ensured," the explanatory notes to draft laws No. 14089 and No. 14090 amending provisions of Ukraine's Customs Code stated.

The bills propose to temporarily extend – during martial law in Ukraine, but no later than January 1, 2027 – exemptions from VAT on imports of equipment used for the construction and restoration of various types of power generation.

In particular, the legislation contains lists of necessary equipment for wind, solar, hydro, and thermal power plants, as well as gas piston and gas turbine stations, and energy storage facilities.

The bills also propose to temporarily extend – again, for the duration of martial law but no longer than January 1, 2027 – exemptions from VAT on imports of equipment defined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine under agreements financed by the Energy Community Secretariat.

"Expanding generating capacity and minimizing power supply interruptions will be positively received by electricity consumers, will support the stable operation of the energy system, and ensure the functioning of the country's economy," the documents stated.