Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:43 30.09.2025

Ukrainian Parliament registers bills to extend preferential customs clearance of energy equipment for 2026

2 min read
Ukrainian Parliament registers bills to extend preferential customs clearance of energy equipment for 2026

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday registered two draft laws to extend until 2026 the preferential customs regime for importing energy equipment needed to restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

"Thanks to the measures introduced in 2024, which facilitated preferential customs clearance of imported energy equipment… the prompt restoration of energy system facilities was ensured," the explanatory notes to draft laws No. 14089 and No. 14090 amending provisions of Ukraine's Customs Code stated.

The bills propose to temporarily extend – during martial law in Ukraine, but no later than January 1, 2027 – exemptions from VAT on imports of equipment used for the construction and restoration of various types of power generation.

In particular, the legislation contains lists of necessary equipment for wind, solar, hydro, and thermal power plants, as well as gas piston and gas turbine stations, and energy storage facilities.

The bills also propose to temporarily extend – again, for the duration of martial law but no longer than January 1, 2027 – exemptions from VAT on imports of equipment defined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine under agreements financed by the Energy Community Secretariat.

"Expanding generating capacity and minimizing power supply interruptions will be positively received by electricity consumers, will support the stable operation of the energy system, and ensure the functioning of the country's economy," the documents stated.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada

MORE ABOUT

15:55 30.09.2025
Verkhovna Rada expects opening of first cluster of EU accession talks – MP Korniyenko

Verkhovna Rada expects opening of first cluster of EU accession talks – MP Korniyenko

15:54 30.09.2025
Rada social committee backs UAH 7.6 bln boost for veterans' policy in 2026 budget

Rada social committee backs UAH 7.6 bln boost for veterans' policy in 2026 budget

15:28 30.09.2025
Council expected to open first cluster of EU accession talks, says Korniyenko

Council expected to open first cluster of EU accession talks, says Korniyenko

12:44 18.09.2025
Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

11:12 18.09.2025
Rada supports request to confer title of Hero of Ukraine on Parubiy

Rada supports request to confer title of Hero of Ukraine on Parubiy

18:47 03.09.2025
Rada approves presidential decree on forced seizure of Russian property rights in Ukraine

Rada approves presidential decree on forced seizure of Russian property rights in Ukraine

14:28 03.09.2025
Rada summons Financial Monitoring Service chief to chamber

Rada summons Financial Monitoring Service chief to chamber

14:22 03.09.2025
Rada’s education committee to examine untimely delivery of textbooks to schools - Babak

Rada’s education committee to examine untimely delivery of textbooks to schools - Babak

16:51 27.08.2025
Verkhovna Rada proposed to adopt as a whole bill on improving work of industrial parks

Verkhovna Rada proposed to adopt as a whole bill on improving work of industrial parks

12:05 26.08.2025
Ukrainian World Congress initiates elimination of inconsistencies in introduction of multiple citizenship

Ukrainian World Congress initiates elimination of inconsistencies in introduction of multiple citizenship

HOT NEWS

Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians

Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Ukrainian, suspected by Germany of involvement in Nord Stream disruption, detained in Poland – media

Ukraine finalizes legislative screening – European Commissioner

LATEST

Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians

Poroshenko: European Solidarity initiates redirecting UAH 200 bln in 2026 budget to AFU

Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

Occupiers intensify airstrikes on Ukraine after two-day decrease – General Staff

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Ukraine to participate in Madrid's LIBER intl book fair for second time – Ukrainian Book Institute

Ministry of Culture announces 1,000-hour Ukrainian content program under presidential patronage for 2026

Czech Republic bans entry of Russian diplomats without accreditation

Ex-employees of Defense Ministry charged with causing UAH 2.4 bln in state losses – SBI

AD
AD