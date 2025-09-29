Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:15 29.09.2025

Over 1 mln explosives defused in Ukraine since Feb 2022

1 min read
Over 1 mln explosives defused in Ukraine since Feb 2022
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Security and Defense Forces' demining units have defused over one million explosive devices. Thirty-seven thousand square kilometers of deoccupied territory have been deemed usable, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"According to the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety, 6,500 square km of territory has been surveyed. Additionally, 9,691 km of roads, 10,164 km of power lines, and 3,748 km of railways have been checked. Additionally, 37,000 square km of deoccupied territories have been deemed usable following a non-technical survey," Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is managing to increase the pace of demining thanks to systematic and coordinated work by mine action operators. Thus, 38 square kilometers were cleared in 2024, and nearly 150 square kilometers have been cleared so far this year.

Tags: #shmyhal #war

