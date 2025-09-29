Passenger plane in Norway diverted due to unidentified drones near airport

In Norway, a flight from Oslo to Bardufoss in Tromsø was forced to turn back after a drone was spotted in the airspace on Sunday evening, NRK reported.

"The plane flying from Oslo to Bardufoss was forced to turn back because it was spotted by drones," Norwegian spokesman Eivind Hammer Myhre told NRK.

The airport in Tromsø was closed as a result.

According to Flightradar, the Norwegian plane turned back at 8:47 p.m. However, another plane had already departed the airport at 9:15 p.m.

Possible drones were spotted in the exclusion zone at Bardufoss airport in Tromsø. Avinor spokeswoman Carolina Pedersen confirmed this.

The police were informed as a matter of course. The suspected drones are no longer visible.

Earlier on Sunday, the drones were spotted about 80 kilometers to the south.

The drones were spotted within the no-fly zone at Bronnoysund Airport in Nordland. One aircraft was diverted to an alternative airport.

"This evening was also canceled because the airport is closed," the statement said.

On Monday morning, police confirmed that they had seen two drones over Bronnoysund on Sunday.

Police have photos that purport to show possible drones, but they were taken from a distance and are of poor quality.