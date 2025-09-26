Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:28 26.09.2025

We are creating new Air Force branch - Syrsky

2 min read
We are creating new Air Force branch - Syrsky
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

A new type of troops is being created in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - unmanned air defense systems, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

“Protection of civilians, protection of critical facilities and infrastructure from enemy air attacks is the first priority for the government and the president, and for the Defense Forces. In order to resolve this issue, along with increasing the number of air defense complexes, we are developing other areas that provide efficiency in combating enemy air attack means. We are already in the process of creating a new type of troops in our Air Force - these are unmanned air defense systems,” Syrsky said during a conversation with journalists.

He explained that he meant interceptor drones and foreign-made ones, which, according to the Commander-in-Chief, destroy “shaheeds” with high efficiency - 70% or more.

“Units equipped with these interceptor drones are being created and expanded, as well as the command that will deal with these drones. We are already using them, increasing the number of (radar) stations, increasing the number, and training personnel. This process is in full swing, if I may say so,” he said..

In addition, he noted that other areas are also being developed. In particular, the number of combat helicopters is increasing, which also show high efficiency in combating drones.

“Depending on the weather, our helicopters sometimes shoot down up to 40% of drones in their areas. Therefore, we are also scaling up this area. These helicopters need to be equipped with special systems that allow them to see the enemy - day, night, in different weather conditions, in thermal and infrared modes,” the commander-in-chief said.

Another important direction, according to Syrsky, is light-engine aviation with machine-gun installations.

“It also proves its effectiveness in the fight against “shaheeds”. We are studying the issue of purchasing specialized light-engine aircraft for this purpose,” he added.

In addition, work continues to increase the quantity and quality of electronic warfare equipment.

“Our task is to ensure three- or four-fold overlap of objects (with electronic warfare equipment). We use everything that is available to increase our radar field, integrate everything into a single system. We have automated control systems. Interception lines are being created. In particular, drones begin to be intercepted at the first line, as soon as they cross the line of combat contact,” he said.

Tags: #branch #air_force

