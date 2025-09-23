Trump believes his speech to UN General Assembly is 'very well received'

Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

U.S. President Donald Trump is confident that his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, which touched on energy and migration issues, was "very well received."

"It was a great honor to speak before the United Nations. I believe the speech was very well received. It focused very much on energy and migration/immigration. I have been talking about this for a long period of time and this Forum, was the absolute best from the standpoint of making these two important statements. I hope everybody gets to watch it!" he said on Truth Social.

However, he again criticized the UN for organizational problems.

"The teleprompter was broken and the escalator came to a sudden halt as we were ridding up to the podium, but both of those events probably made the speech more interesting than it would have been otherwise. It is always an honor to speak at the United Nations, even if, their equipment is somewhat faulty," the U.S. president said.