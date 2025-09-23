Russian forces advance in eastern Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia regions, seize 8.8 sq km in day – DeepState

Russian occupiers have advanced over the past day near the villages in the Synelnyky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region near the border with the Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions and in the neighboring village of Novoivanivka in Zaporizhia region, the DeepState OSINT project reported on Tuesday morning.

There is also news of an advance within the village of Ivanivka in the Synelnyky district, which is located further north, near the village of Dachne, where the occupiers first crossed the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The enemy has advanced near Stepovoe, Berezove, Novoivanivka and in Ivanivka," the DeepState telegram channel reported.

At the same time, there is no mention of the complete occupation of certain settlements by the enemy.

The project map shows that the area under the control of the Russian occupiers in this area has increased by 8.77 sq km over the past day, and the "gray zone" of uncertain control has increased by 5.62 sq km. It is also reported that the "gray zone" in the area of ​​Siversk and Chasovoye Yar in the north of the region has increased by 4.18 sq km, while the area of ​​stable control of the occupiers there remains unchanged.

On other sections of the front, according to DeepState, there have been no changes in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its maps before the update as of Tuesday morning shows Novoivanivka partially occupied by the enemy, the remaining three villages are under the control of the Defense Forces.

As reported, on average last week, the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 9.23 sq km per day, and the "gray zone" of control expanded by an average of 1.38 sq km per day.