Zelenskyy announces creation of Separate Assault Troops

Photo: https://18-24.army.gov.ua/

A decision has been made to establish separate assault troops, and everything should be up and running within a week to ten days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“As for assault units, we now have assault battalions and regiments that, throughout 2025, have undoubtedly demonstrated good results. And we decided that we need to put this on a legal footing. The ‘Russians’ decided to do the same as we did. We will now create separate assault troops – that decision has been made. Everything is being prepared, and I think that in about a week to ten days everything will be operational,” he said during a meeting with journalists on Friday.

According to the president, these will be “modern assault troops with a drone component and everything else.” “Of course, they are already working today together – the assault regiments and the Air Assault Forces are carrying out strong tasks,” Zelenskyy said.