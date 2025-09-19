Trump, Xi Jinping agree to meet in person in South Korea at APEC summit

Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a call for the third time this year, Xinhua reported on Friday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday," the agency said on the website.

According to Chinese media, Xi and Trump had a "pragmatic, positive and constructive conversation."

"The Chinese people will not forget the valuable support from the U.S. and other anti-fascist Allied nations for China's War of Resistance," Xi said, as per Global News.

Xi also said that the U.S. side should avoid taking unilateral trade restrictive measures.

"The Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question, and would be happy to see productive commercial negotiations in keeping with market rules lead to a solution that complies with China's laws and regulations and takes into account the interests of both sides. The U.S. side needs to provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors," the Chinese leader said.

According to Reuters, Trump said on Friday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had made progress on the TikTok deal and agreed to meet in person next month in South Korea.

"We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump said.

Trump stated the two leaders would meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, which will be held from October 31 to November 1, 2025, and that he would visit China in early 2026. He also said Xi would visit the United States at a later date.