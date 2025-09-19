All necessary procedures met in preparation for imposition of sanctions against Poroshenko – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that all necessary procedures were followed in preparing to impose sanctions on European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko.

"The National Security and Defense Council reviewed the government's proposal, and before the government made a decision, it went through the entire procedure necessary for reviewing or imposing sanctions. Therefore, we acted within the limits and in accordance with the law," Svyrydenko said during Government Question Hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, responding to a question about imposing sanctions against Poroshenko.

As reported, on February 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of February 12, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)." According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko appealed the sanctions to the Supreme Court. On April 17, the court began hearing the claim in the presence of Ukrainian MPs, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission and representatives from the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark.

Poroshenko's representatives note that the sanctions were imposed illegally, as he is a Ukrainian citizen residing in the country, while only Russia considers him a "terrorist." Consequently, there are no legal grounds for the sanctions.