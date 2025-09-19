Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:44 19.09.2025

All necessary procedures met in preparation for imposition of sanctions against Poroshenko – Svyrydenko

2 min read
All necessary procedures met in preparation for imposition of sanctions against Poroshenko – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that all necessary procedures were followed in preparing to impose sanctions on European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko.

"The National Security and Defense Council reviewed the government's proposal, and before the government made a decision, it went through the entire procedure necessary for reviewing or imposing sanctions. Therefore, we acted within the limits and in accordance with the law," Svyrydenko said during Government Question Hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, responding to a question about imposing sanctions against Poroshenko.

As reported, on February 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of February 12, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)." According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko appealed the sanctions to the Supreme Court. On April 17, the court began hearing the claim in the presence of Ukrainian MPs, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission and representatives from the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark.

Poroshenko's representatives note that the sanctions were imposed illegally, as he is a Ukrainian citizen residing in the country, while only Russia considers him a "terrorist." Consequently, there are no legal grounds for the sanctions.

Tags: #sanctions #european_solidarity #poroshenko #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

11:55 19.09.2025
Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

20:45 18.09.2025
Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

21:28 17.09.2025
New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

18:54 17.09.2025
Govt to pay UAH 2,000 for housing to IDPs who worked continuously for 6 months - Svyrydenko

Govt to pay UAH 2,000 for housing to IDPs who worked continuously for 6 months - Svyrydenko

14:00 17.09.2025
Poroshenko supported the agreement with Great Britain in the Verkhovna Rada as a step towards NATO

Poroshenko supported the agreement with Great Britain in the Verkhovna Rada as a step towards NATO

20:24 16.09.2025
Intl working group on sanctions against Russia presents draft measures to secure ceasefire

Intl working group on sanctions against Russia presents draft measures to secure ceasefire

16:24 16.09.2025
Co-chair of European Solidarity in Rada insists on adoption of law that will allow MPs to be military

Co-chair of European Solidarity in Rada insists on adoption of law that will allow MPs to be military

15:38 16.09.2025
Issue of major restrictions for Russian-language books requires detailed study – Svyrydenko

Issue of major restrictions for Russian-language books requires detailed study – Svyrydenko

13:05 16.09.2025
EU consulting on provisions of 19th sanctions package – Vlasiuk

EU consulting on provisions of 19th sanctions package – Vlasiuk

13:03 16.09.2025
Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company ships first batch of medicines to Libya

Networks of Kryvy Rih CHPP are 60% ready for autumn-winter period – Kuleba

Reps of Defense Ministry, German company FFG discuss localizing armored vehicle repairs in Ukraine

Umerov says Ukraine's strategy to prevent Russians from maneuvering on front

Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

Dutch Minister calls on working Ukrainian men to provide their own housing

74-year-old man injured in Russian FPV drone attack dies - Fedorov

Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralize 71 enemy drones last night, with hits in six locations recorded, attack continues

AD
AD