Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:22 18.09.2025

Final defense of business plans of REDpreneurUA program participants takes place in Kyiv

1 min read
Final defense of business plans of REDpreneurUA program participants takes place in Kyiv

Participants of the third wave of the REDpreneurUA program presented their business plans at the final defense in Kyiv.

As the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook on Thursday, the final stage was the result of several months of work on the development, scaling, and support of existing small and micro-enterprises with social impact from all over Ukraine.

Program participants completed a curriculum from the School of ME, received mentoring support, and attended workshops conducted by leading experts.

 “The final defense confirmed that social entrepreneurship in Ukraine does not just exist, but actively changes lives and strengthens communities,” the URCS noted.

The REDpreneurUA program is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross with the support of the Neighbor in Need Foundation (Austria).

 

Tags: #redpreneurua #urcs

MORE ABOUT

10:55 17.09.2025
URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

14:14 16.09.2025
URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian UAV attack in Fastiv district

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian UAV attack in Fastiv district

13:07 15.09.2025
Usyk to play in charity football match of Legends in Lisbon to support URCS

Usyk to play in charity football match of Legends in Lisbon to support URCS

13:39 12.09.2025
25 teams from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society took part in the REDpreneur Ukraine training academy

25 teams from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society took part in the REDpreneur Ukraine training academy

14:58 11.09.2025
URCS opens vocational college

URCS opens vocational college

18:09 10.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian attack in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian attack in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia

13:13 10.09.2025
Updated evacuee transit center operates in Pavlohrad since end of August - URCS

Updated evacuee transit center operates in Pavlohrad since end of August - URCS

18:38 08.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross warns of fake info about cash payments

Ukrainian Red Cross warns of fake info about cash payments

15:48 07.09.2025
URCS responds in Kyiv to scenes of Russian airstrike

URCS responds in Kyiv to scenes of Russian airstrike

12:51 07.09.2025
URCS provides assistance to those affected by enemy attack on Zaporizhia

URCS provides assistance to those affected by enemy attack on Zaporizhia

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Zelenskyy invites Qatar to participate in summit on return of Ukrainian children in New York

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

Peace must be acceptable to Ukrainian state and requires strength - Polish defense minister

Kyivteploenergo announces another search of office by National Police, groundless disruption of enterprise's work

Zelenskyy, commanders discuss needs of 82nd separate airborne assault Bukovyna brigade

Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova agree to jointly nominate Trypillian cultural heritage for UNESCO World Heritage List

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

AD
AD