Final defense of business plans of REDpreneurUA program participants takes place in Kyiv

Participants of the third wave of the REDpreneurUA program presented their business plans at the final defense in Kyiv.

As the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook on Thursday, the final stage was the result of several months of work on the development, scaling, and support of existing small and micro-enterprises with social impact from all over Ukraine.

Program participants completed a curriculum from the School of ME, received mentoring support, and attended workshops conducted by leading experts.

“The final defense confirmed that social entrepreneurship in Ukraine does not just exist, but actively changes lives and strengthens communities,” the URCS noted.

The REDpreneurUA program is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross with the support of the Neighbor in Need Foundation (Austria).