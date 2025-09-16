Ronald McDonald House expects to receive construction permit on territory of Okhmatdyt in Dec 2025

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Ukraine plans to begin construction of the first Ronald McDonald House in Ukraine for free accommodation for families with seriously ill children on the territory of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" (Kyiv) and expects to receive a construction permit in December 2025.

"We are currently completing the development of project documentation, followed by a comprehensive examination, after which we are submitting documents for a building permit. According to our forecasts, this will happen in December 2025, after which we will begin construction of the house," the organization's press service said, adding that the architectural plan of the building has already been approved for further design.

It is planned that the building will have five floors, a total area of ​​3,500 square meters and 50 separate bedrooms. Families will be able to use the kitchen, laundry rooms, playroom, library and other amenities. Some of the rooms will be equipped as an inclusive space.

According to the foundation's estimates, the program will provide support to about 2,600 children and their families each year, which will amount to approximately 36,000 free overnight stays. The program will provide psychological and social support to families, reducing the financial burden on accommodation and food.

The Joint Activities Agreement between Okhmatdyt and the foundation was concluded on August 29, 2023 and approved by the Cabinet of Ministers by Order No. 667-r of August 1, 2023. Minister of Health Viktor Liashko emphasized the importance of the project for families whose children are being treated far from home.

The start of preparatory and construction and installation works is scheduled for December 2025, and the building is scheduled to be put into operation in the first quarter of 2027.