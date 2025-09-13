Six injured in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling during day

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces have struck 12 settlements in Kharkiv region, said head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov.

"A 76-year-old man, an 88-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman were injured in the village of Spodobivka, Kupiansk community; a 63-year-old woman was injured in the village of Balka, Velyky Burluk community; a 61-year-old and a 67-year-old woman were injured in the village of Kalynove, Zolochiv community," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As a result of shelling in Kharkiv district of the region, the buildings of a children's camp and a garage were damaged, in Kupiansk district - private houses, a car and an outbuilding, in Bohodukhiv district - a culture house, apartment and private houses, a shop, outbuildings, a passenger car, and in Lozova district - three trucks and a car.