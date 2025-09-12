Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:32 12.09.2025

Rasmussen: We to encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate, produce products in Denmark

2 min read
 Denmark will continue to ensure close cooperation between Danish defense companies and Ukrainian colleagues, said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen during a visit to Kyiv on Friday.

"To strengthen Ukraine's defense, we will continue to ensure close cooperation between Danish defense companies and our Ukrainian colleagues. We seek to increase the presence of Danish companies in Ukraine. Today, I have a representative of the largest Danish defense company with me. And in close dialogue with the Ukrainian government, we will encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate and produce products in Denmark," he said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

Rasmussen called it a "big breakthrough" the week before last when Firepoint announced the deployment of production lines in Denmark. According to the minister, Denmark is in dialogue with many Ukrainian companies in this direction.

"I will not be specific, without mentioning any numbers, but I predict that others will follow the path proposed by Firepoint. And this will benefit both our countries, creating a safe harbor for Ukrainian defense production, as well as helping Denmark increase its own deterrence and defense," the foreign minister said.

He announced a meeting on Friday with Ukrainian and Danish defense companies.

"Both sides are ready to cooperate and invest in each other," he added.

