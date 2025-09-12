Sybiha: Soon our weapons to be manufactured in Denmark

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine and Denmark are moving from the Build in Ukraine model to the Build with Ukraine model, stressed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"Currently, we and Denmark are moving from the Build in Ukraine model to the Build with Ukraine model. Soon our weapons will be manufactured in Denmark. The latest Russian actions indicate the need for even greater synchronization of our defense complexes," he said at a press conference with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Kyiv.

Sybiha stressed that the security of European countries is indivisible.

Separately, he added that Ukraine has high hopes for Denmark's presidency of the Council of the European Union and in the context of Ukraine's European integration.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point — the manufacturer of the Flamingo missile — will open a production facility in Denmark. This involves the production of solid rocket fuel.