Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:07 12.09.2025

Sybiha: Soon our weapons to be manufactured in Denmark

1 min read
Sybiha: Soon our weapons to be manufactured in Denmark
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine and Denmark are moving from the Build in Ukraine model to the Build with Ukraine model, stressed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"Currently, we and Denmark are moving from the Build in Ukraine model to the Build with Ukraine model. Soon our weapons will be manufactured in Denmark. The latest Russian actions indicate the need for even greater synchronization of our defense complexes," he said at a press conference with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Kyiv.

Sybiha stressed that the security of European countries is indivisible.

Separately, he added that Ukraine has high hopes for Denmark's presidency of the Council of the European Union and in the context of Ukraine's European integration.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point — the manufacturer of the Flamingo missile — will open a production facility in Denmark. This involves the production of solid rocket fuel.

Tags: #sybiha #weapons #denmark

MORE ABOUT

20:13 12.09.2025
Sybiha: Denmark is first in world in terms of amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own GDP

Sybiha: Denmark is first in world in terms of amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own GDP

19:32 12.09.2025
Rasmussen: We to encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate, produce products in Denmark

Rasmussen: We to encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate, produce products in Denmark

17:43 12.09.2025
Denmark launches Ukraine Transition Program for 3 years with budget of EUR 375 mln

Denmark launches Ukraine Transition Program for 3 years with budget of EUR 375 mln

14:47 12.09.2025
Sybiha to discuss peace efforts, expands defense cooperation with new UK Foreign Secretary in Kyiv

Sybiha to discuss peace efforts, expands defense cooperation with new UK Foreign Secretary in Kyiv

11:12 12.09.2025
Sybiha to discuss joint security issues with Sikorski

Sybiha to discuss joint security issues with Sikorski

18:51 10.09.2025
Sybiha: We are eagerly waiting our partners' decision on downing of Russian aerial targets over Ukraine's territory

Sybiha: We are eagerly waiting our partners' decision on downing of Russian aerial targets over Ukraine's territory

17:10 09.09.2025
Sybiha congratulates Baerbock: UNGA must remain active force for intl peace and security

Sybiha congratulates Baerbock: UNGA must remain active force for intl peace and security

15:47 09.09.2025
Sybiha briefes his Bulgarian counterpart on latest Russian strikes, importance of advancing Ukraine's EU accession process

Sybiha briefes his Bulgarian counterpart on latest Russian strikes, importance of advancing Ukraine's EU accession process

11:18 09.09.2025
Ukraine intelligence adds 100+ foreign weapon components to database

Ukraine intelligence adds 100+ foreign weapon components to database

16:59 08.09.2025
Szijjarto announces meeting with Sybiha in Budapest this week

Szijjarto announces meeting with Sybiha in Budapest this week

HOT NEWS

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

Zelenskyy, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening air defense, long-range capabilities of Ukraine

To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Klymenko, head of Romulus T. Weatherman Foundation Mobbs discuss identification of bodies of fallen defenders

Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

Polish FM: We urge Hungary to lift veto on opening of first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession

Poland provides Ukraine with 46 packages of military assistance since 2022

Sybiha notes significant progress in resolving sensitive historical issues with Poland

Sybiha: We expect arrival of military delegation from Poland on Thursday after incident with Russian drones

Polish military not to go to Ukraine for counter-drone exercises, all events to take place in Poland – Defense Ministry

PlayCity begins issuing licenses in gambling business, confirming issued ones

Kyslytsya to Navalnaya: Travel to Europe 'is not right of russian citizens,' it's privilege for those who do not contribute to war

AD
AD