Sybiha to discuss peace efforts, expands defense cooperation with new UK Foreign Secretary in Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has announced the arrival in Kyiv of the new British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, with whom they are scheduled to hold talks on developing cooperation between the countries.

Sybiha wrote on the social network X that on Friday morning, together with the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, they met Cooper at the Kyiv train station during her first visit to Ukraine as the British Foreign Secretary.

“I told Yvette that we greatly value her personal commitment and the UK’s unfaltering support. We will discuss the whole range of bilateral and international issues on our agenda, including peace efforts, transatlantic pressure on Russia, and scaling up defense cooperation between Ukraine and the UK,” Sybiha noted.

Cooper was previously reported to be visiting Kyiv on Friday, September 12, on his first overseas visit since taking up the post. According to the British government, Cooper will announce GBP 142 million ($193 million) in aid from the UK to support Ukraine over the winter and next year.

As part of his visit, the minister will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.