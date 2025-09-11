Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
22:06 11.09.2025

Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

2 min read
Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

 Sweden is allocating the next 20th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of SEK 9.2 billion (EUR 841.1 million), the Swedish Ministry of Defense reported.

"Sweden is now increasing its military support to Ukraine to put more pressure on Russia. More Archer systems, drones and ammunition will make a difference on the battlefield. Europe's right to peace and freedom must be defended," said the Kingdom's Minister of Defence, Paul Johnson.

The 20th military support package was reportedly designed to best meet the needs reported by Ukraine.

The package included, in particular, artillery and long-range assets - 18 Archer artillery mounts with artillery ammunition and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. Marine equipment - coastal radar surveillance systems, landing craft equipped with grenade launchers, diving chambers and crane trucks.

The package also includes air defense equipment and ammunition, sensors and control systems for the previously donated Swedish Tridon air defense system, equipment for air base operations, and sensors for tracking drones and robotic systems. In the air defense and space areas, the Swedish Armed Forces also provide material assistance through relevant replacement procurement and transportation.

The package includes civil defence initiatives and services through the Swedish Defence Research Agency and the Swedish Defence University.

The press release from the Ministry of Defence also announced a proposal to increase military support to Sweden in 2026-2027 to a total of SEK 40 billion (EUR 3.7 billion) per year.

"In the 2026 budget bill, the government proposes to further strengthen the economic basis for military support for Ukraine by adding another SEK 31.5 billion for 2026 and continuing support until 2027. This proposal means that the total amount of military support for Ukraine will be SEK 40 billion in 2026 and 2027 respectively. This will ensure that Sweden continues to provide reliable military support to Ukraine," the message reads.

According to the information, the bill also provides for an increase in civil support for Ukraine in 2026-2028 to at least SEK 10 billion (EUR 914 million) per year.

 

Tags: #assistance #ukraine #sweden

MORE ABOUT

12:47 11.09.2025
UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

11:03 11.09.2025
Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

19:30 10.09.2025
MFA and Modern Ukraine Foundation donate 20 FPV drones on fiber optics to 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, generators for hospitals in frontline cities

MFA and Modern Ukraine Foundation donate 20 FPV drones on fiber optics to 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade, generators for hospitals in frontline cities

10:39 10.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

19:53 09.09.2025
Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

16:22 09.09.2025
EU rapporteur demands Ukraine lift opposition sanctions to clear path for membership

EU rapporteur demands Ukraine lift opposition sanctions to clear path for membership

18:15 08.09.2025
Ukraine, European Commission start screening for latest negotiation Cluster

Ukraine, European Commission start screening for latest negotiation Cluster

11:27 06.09.2025
Consultations between govts of Ukraine and Slovakia to be held in near future

Consultations between govts of Ukraine and Slovakia to be held in near future

20:16 04.09.2025
EU leadership, Indian PM discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

EU leadership, Indian PM discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

20:00 04.09.2025
Number of wounded in humanitarian mine clearance mission increased to five

Number of wounded in humanitarian mine clearance mission increased to five

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

Ukrainian Su-27 pilot killed in action – General Staff

Russia wants escalation, not interested in peace - Finnish President

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Lublin Triangle on Russian UAV incursion into Poland: Decisive response can prevent escalation

Ukrainian MFA calls on Slovakia not to remove responsibility from Russia for its drones' intrusion into Poland

One of five victims of enemy drone attack on civilian car in Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, dies

Resident of Uspenivka, Zaporizhia region, dies after Russian airstrike

EBRD to provide guarantee to Ukreximbank for new loans of EUR100 mln

Advance of occupiers almost stopped at beginning of week

Austrian authorities ask to clarify circumstances of detention of ORF broadcaster's operator in Ukraine

Czech MFA summons Russian ambassador for explanations

More than 7,000 places for evacuees already prepared in Ukraine

Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

AD
AD