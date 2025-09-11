Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

Sweden is allocating the next 20th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of SEK 9.2 billion (EUR 841.1 million), the Swedish Ministry of Defense reported.

"Sweden is now increasing its military support to Ukraine to put more pressure on Russia. More Archer systems, drones and ammunition will make a difference on the battlefield. Europe's right to peace and freedom must be defended," said the Kingdom's Minister of Defence, Paul Johnson.

The 20th military support package was reportedly designed to best meet the needs reported by Ukraine.

The package included, in particular, artillery and long-range assets - 18 Archer artillery mounts with artillery ammunition and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. Marine equipment - coastal radar surveillance systems, landing craft equipped with grenade launchers, diving chambers and crane trucks.

The package also includes air defense equipment and ammunition, sensors and control systems for the previously donated Swedish Tridon air defense system, equipment for air base operations, and sensors for tracking drones and robotic systems. In the air defense and space areas, the Swedish Armed Forces also provide material assistance through relevant replacement procurement and transportation.

The package includes civil defence initiatives and services through the Swedish Defence Research Agency and the Swedish Defence University.

The press release from the Ministry of Defence also announced a proposal to increase military support to Sweden in 2026-2027 to a total of SEK 40 billion (EUR 3.7 billion) per year.

"In the 2026 budget bill, the government proposes to further strengthen the economic basis for military support for Ukraine by adding another SEK 31.5 billion for 2026 and continuing support until 2027. This proposal means that the total amount of military support for Ukraine will be SEK 40 billion in 2026 and 2027 respectively. This will ensure that Sweden continues to provide reliable military support to Ukraine," the message reads.

According to the information, the bill also provides for an increase in civil support for Ukraine in 2026-2028 to at least SEK 10 billion (EUR 914 million) per year.