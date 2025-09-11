Resident of Uspenivka, Zaporizhia region, dies after Russian airstrike

Russian occupation forces dropped at least three guided bombs on Uspenivka, Polohy district, a 65-year-old man was mortally wounded, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"A 65-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Polohy district. The Russians dropped at least three guided bombs on Uspenivka. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged," he said in Telegram channel.

A little later, Fedorov said the man could not be saved, he died in hospital.