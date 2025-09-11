Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:57 11.09.2025

Resident of Uspenivka, Zaporizhia region, dies after Russian airstrike

Resident of Uspenivka, Zaporizhia region, dies after Russian airstrike

Russian occupation forces dropped at least three guided bombs on Uspenivka, Polohy district, a 65-year-old man was mortally wounded, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"A 65-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Polohy district. The Russians dropped at least three guided bombs on Uspenivka. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged," he said in Telegram channel.

A little later, Fedorov said the man could not be saved, he died in hospital.

