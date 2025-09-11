Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Ukraine for a visit, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported.

"Together with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, we met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the beginning of his visit to Ukraine," Yermak wrote in a telegram on Thursday.

"The focus of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks with the Finnish leader today will be security projects, European integration, investments in infrastructure and security guarantees for our state. We will also talk about increasing pressure on the Russian Federation, sanctions and the importance of sustainable peace," he said.