Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:03 11.09.2025

Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

1 min read
Finnish president arrives in Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Ukraine for a visit, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported.

"Together with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, we met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the beginning of his visit to Ukraine," Yermak wrote in a telegram on Thursday.

"The focus of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks with the Finnish leader today will be security projects, European integration, investments in infrastructure and security guarantees for our state. We will also talk about increasing pressure on the Russian Federation, sanctions and the importance of sustainable peace," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #stubb #visit

MORE ABOUT

14:23 11.09.2025
Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

12:47 11.09.2025
UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

10:39 10.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

18:54 09.09.2025
Stubb and UN Secretary General discuss ending war in Ukraine, reforming UN

Stubb and UN Secretary General discuss ending war in Ukraine, reforming UN

16:22 09.09.2025
EU rapporteur demands Ukraine lift opposition sanctions to clear path for membership

EU rapporteur demands Ukraine lift opposition sanctions to clear path for membership

18:15 08.09.2025
Ukraine, European Commission start screening for latest negotiation Cluster

Ukraine, European Commission start screening for latest negotiation Cluster

15:45 08.09.2025
NATO Secretary General to visit UK to take part in Ramstein meeting on Tues

NATO Secretary General to visit UK to take part in Ramstein meeting on Tues

11:27 06.09.2025
Consultations between govts of Ukraine and Slovakia to be held in near future

Consultations between govts of Ukraine and Slovakia to be held in near future

20:16 04.09.2025
EU leadership, Indian PM discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

EU leadership, Indian PM discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine

20:00 04.09.2025
Number of wounded in humanitarian mine clearance mission increased to five

Number of wounded in humanitarian mine clearance mission increased to five

HOT NEWS

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

LATEST

Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - media

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

URCS opens vocational college

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Third of Ukrainian teens anxious during study, need psychological support - survey

Polish drone strike tests NATO, aims to distract from Russian war crimes - Shmyhal

Lublin Triangle calls for coordinated response to Russian drone incursion

AD
AD