Facts
12:02 10.09.2025

EU allocates about EUR170 bln in military, financial aid to Ukraine since 2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for increased support for Ukraine, on top of the nearly €170 billion in military and financial aid since Russia's full-scale invasion began.

"And at the same time, we need more support for Ukraine. Nobody has done as much as Europe. It is currently around EUR 170 billion in military and financial aid," she said during her annual address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Ursula von der Leyen added that "even more will be needed."

Tags: #support_ukraine #eu

