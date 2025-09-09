Enemy losses 299,000 soldiers since year start – Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported the destruction of 299,000 Russian occupiers since the beginning of this year.

"The losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the year have already reached almost 300,000 (299,210) people. We are destroying the enemy day and night. Each liquidated occupier is another step towards real peace and security for Ukraine," Syrsky wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, on September 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported losses of Russian occupiers in the amount of more than 291,000 soldiers killed and wounded since the beginning of the current year.