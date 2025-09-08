Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:15 08.09.2025

Ukraine, European Commission start screening for latest negotiation Cluster

2 min read

Screening meetings have started in Brussels on negotiating Chapter 11 "Agriculture and Rural Development", which is part of Cluster 5 "Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion."

"For us, this screening session is not the beginning, but the result of many years of cooperation with the European Union. We know our advantages, we know the challenges, and today we have the opportunity to lay the foundation for further integration of the Ukrainian agricultural sector into the common EU policy," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration said, citing Taras Kachka.

It is noted that the meetings will last until September 10, they are held in a hybrid format.

In particular, on the first day, they considered: principles, strategy, directions of development of Ukraine's agrarian policy; schemes for supporting the agricultural sector and other types of assistance; national policy for supporting the development of rural areas; financing of agricultural expenditures in Ukraine and their monitoring system; integrated administration and control system (IACS): current status and development plans; the farm sustainability data network (FSDN): current status and further steps; processed products.

As reported, on May 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the roadmaps necessary for the opening of Cluster 1 "Fundamentals of Accession" in the pre-accession negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union, and on May 30, it approved Ukraine's negotiating positions within the framework of accession to the EU under Cluster 2 "Internal Market" and Cluster 6 "External Relations."

Ukraine also completed screening with the European Union under the negotiation Cluster 3 "Competitiveness and Inclusive Development." In addition, in July, Ukraine completed the assessment of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law under Cluster 4 "Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity" which is already the fifth of six thematic Clusters.

Tags: #ukraine #meetings #european_commission #brussels

