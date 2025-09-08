Nearly 200 schools offered minority language classes last year

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovations, Serhiy Babak, has said that in the 2024/2025 academic year, 189 schools with classes for students of national minorities operated in Ukraine.

"In the 2024/2025 academic year, 189 schools with classes for students of national minorities operated in Ukraine. 31,613 students were educated in them," Babak said on Telegram channel.

In particular, in the 2024/2025 academic year, the following minority languages ​​were studied: 16,448 – Romanian, 13,683 – Hungarian, 921 – Polish, 119 – Slovak, 66 – German and 31 – Bulgarian.