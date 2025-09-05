Ukraine ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukraine is ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia, but not with Russian energy resources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia and other partners, and to have joint projects. We have only one principle – it is not Russian energy resources," he said during a press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhgorod.

Zelenskyy also said that he had discussed with Fico the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, and that Slovakia was ready to determine its position on this and was open to dialogue.

"Most of Europe is already under guarantees, and we are working with partners. We believe that it would be right for Slovakia to also be part of the new security system," the President of Ukraine said.