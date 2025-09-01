Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:03 01.09.2025

Zelenskyy: presentation of AI assistant Diia.AI takes place

The presentation of AI assistant Diia.AI took place on the Diia portal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after his meeting with the Diia team.

"This is one of the first AI assistants in the world that can quickly find the right service, check information from registers or order an income certificate. We have introduced new changes that will really help and be useful to our people," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, these are state services, an increase in the number of Ukrainian schools starting the new academic year with the Mriya program, new social and veteran services, an electronic court, testing 5G coverage, and support for Ukrainian manufacturers in the defense tech sector.

