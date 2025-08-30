Svyrydenko: Delegation of International Development Finance Corporation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

Today in New York, a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with representatives of American business took place, during which investors expressed solidarity with Ukraine after the tragic events in Kyiv, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on her Telegram channel.

"Investors see positive changes in the regulatory environment of Ukraine. At the same time, we heard a call to communicate more actively about Ukraine's investment opportunities," the Prime Minister noted.

The focus of the discussion was on key areas for partnership: defense, energy, subsoil use and infrastructure. More companies came to the meeting than Ukrainian representatives expected, including Bank of America, Logistics Plus, GE Vernova, Parsons, Mastercard, J.P. Morgan and others.

Svyrydenko also emphasized the importance of examples of successful private sector, in particular the listing of Kyivstar on Nasdaq, which demonstrates Ukraine's potential for international investment.

A joint track with the United States was discussed separately: "Next week we are planning the first constituent meeting of the board of the American-Ukrainian Fund. We also expect a visit of the DFC delegation to Ukraine in September. This will be an important step for the work of the fund."