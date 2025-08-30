Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:32 30.08.2025

Svyrydenko: Delegation of International Development Finance Corporation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

1 min read
Svyrydenko: Delegation of International Development Finance Corporation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

Today in New York, a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with representatives of American business took place, during which investors expressed solidarity with Ukraine after the tragic events in Kyiv, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on her Telegram channel.

"Investors see positive changes in the regulatory environment of Ukraine. At the same time, we heard a call to communicate more actively about Ukraine's investment opportunities," the Prime Minister noted.

The focus of the discussion was on key areas for partnership: defense, energy, subsoil use and infrastructure. More companies came to the meeting than Ukrainian representatives expected, including Bank of America, Logistics Plus, GE Vernova, Parsons, Mastercard, J.P. Morgan and others.

Svyrydenko also emphasized the importance of examples of successful private sector, in particular the listing of Kyivstar on Nasdaq, which demonstrates Ukraine's potential for international investment.

A joint track with the United States was discussed separately: "Next week we are planning the first constituent meeting of the board of the American-Ukrainian Fund. We also expect a visit of the DFC delegation to Ukraine in September. This will be an important step for the work of the fund."

Tags: #finance #delegation

MORE ABOUT

19:38 29.08.2025
Ukrainian delegation to US discusses development of Ukrainian economy with Nasdaq management

Ukrainian delegation to US discusses development of Ukrainian economy with Nasdaq management

17:26 29.08.2025
Ukrainian delegation begins visit to USA

Ukrainian delegation begins visit to USA

15:03 15.08.2025
White House releases full composition of delegation for Alaska summit

White House releases full composition of delegation for Alaska summit

12:52 14.08.2025
Kremlin announces Russian delegation to Alaska talks, agenda for Trump-Putin meeting

Kremlin announces Russian delegation to Alaska talks, agenda for Trump-Putin meeting

14:18 09.08.2025
Ukraine Facility's fourth tranche amounts to EUR 3.2 bln instead of previous EUR 3.05 bln

Ukraine Facility's fourth tranche amounts to EUR 3.2 bln instead of previous EUR 3.05 bln

11:31 06.08.2025
Culture ministry urges boost in 2026 cinema funding to at least UAH 500–600 mln

Culture ministry urges boost in 2026 cinema funding to at least UAH 500–600 mln

16:12 05.08.2025
Norway, Sweden and Denmark to finance EUR 430 mln military package for Ukraine

Norway, Sweden and Denmark to finance EUR 430 mln military package for Ukraine

09:38 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy forms delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul headed by Umerov

Zelenskyy forms delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul headed by Umerov

09:03 23.07.2025
Umerov to lead Ukraine delegation in next Russia talks

Umerov to lead Ukraine delegation in next Russia talks

09:47 19.06.2025
Ukrainian delegation presents waste management, quality legislation to European Commission

Ukrainian delegation presents waste management, quality legislation to European Commission

HOT NEWS

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

MP Parubiy killed in Lviv – Zelenskyy

In Lviv, circumstances of murder of political figure being established, according to sources, it is Andriy Parubiy

Already 28 injured in Zaporizhia

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to enemy attack at night increases to 25 people

LATEST

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to Russia’s night combined attack increases to 29 people

Zelenskyy after another night strike by Russia: We count on real actions now

Ukraine’s Air Force: 548 targets out of 582 shot down or jammed last night

Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

According to decision of US State Dept, Ukraine may receive satellite communication services for $150 mln

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

US State Dept approves possible sale of Patriot support systems to Ukraine for $179.1 mln

European Solidarity demands from authorities transparent investigation into murder of Parubiy

Ukraine receives eighth IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system from Germany

France, Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets after massive Russian air strikes

AD
AD