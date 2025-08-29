Yermak in USA invites Witkoff to visit Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022/6871

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsya met in New York with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who was invited to visit Ukraine.

"We are open to direct talks at the level of leaders and are ready to discuss the widest range of issues. We believe that world pressure is needed so that Russia is ready to really move towards peace and, in particular, hold meetings at the level of leaders that are critical for peace. I invited Mr. Witkoff to visit Ukraine in the near future," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the main topics of the conversation were the coordination of diplomacy and the implementation of all agreements of the summit in Washington.

At the beginning of the meeting, Yermak informed Witkoff about Russian crimes, in particular, about the massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv, which claimed the lives of 23 people, including four children.

"Unfortunately, Russia is not doing anything necessary to end the war and is clearly prolonging the fighting. Ukraine supports the determination of President Trump and all partners to achieve a lasting peace as soon as possible. It is Ukraine that positively perceives all peace proposals from the United States. But, unfortunately, each of them is hindered by the Russian side," the President’s Office head emphasized.