Ukraine changes nature of modern warfare, Ukrainian soldiers have become co-creators of technologies – Shmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal took part in a joint event of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Brave1 defense technology support cluster, where he noted that future priorities for winning the technological war will be people, weapons, innovation, and rapid adaptation.

"We are building a new defense industry ecosystem with the private sector at the center. We have a systemic approach that covers all stages: financing → production → testing → integration. Build in Ukraine, Build with Ukraine, Defense City expands opportunities. I called on manufacturers to localize supply chains, invest in research and development," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following his speech.

He spoke of "investments in human capital" and reported more than 25 partnerships with educational institutions, as well as plans to more actively integrate veterans' experience into the defense-industrial complex.

"Thanks to drones, the so-called Kill Zone has been created - a death zone where the enemy cannot move without significant losses. But we need even more systemicity. That's why we are building the Kill Web. This means seeing more, making decisions faster, and striking more accurately," Shmyhal added.