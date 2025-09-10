Invaders attack Nikopol region all day, using drones and artillery: a casualty reported

In Nikopol district, a woman was injured due to multiple enemy shellings; she was hospitalized in a moderate condition, reported head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

"Explosions were heard all day in Nikopol region. The enemy attacked the area mainly with FPV drones, and also used artillery. Nikopol itself, Myrivsk, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, Chervonohryhoryivska communities were under attack. A 28-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, infrastructure, a cafe, six private houses, several outbuildings, a greenhouse, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Cars and a truck were smashed.

In Mezhivska community of Synelnyky district, Russian military personnel hit several times with drones, two private houses and a building that was not in use caught fire. Three solar panels were destroyed.