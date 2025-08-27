Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:51 27.08.2025

Verkhovna Rada proposed to adopt as a whole bill on improving work of industrial parks

3 min read
Verkhovna Rada proposed to adopt as a whole bill on improving work of industrial parks

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development has supported for consideration at second reading draft law No. 12117 on improving the work of industrial parks (IP), said deputy chairman of the committee Dmytro Kysylevsky.

"These are changes that were born as a result of the practical work of industrial parks. In my opinion, each instrument of the policy of development of Ukrainian manufacturers Made in Ukraine should be from time to time run through the comments and suggestions of entrepreneurs so that all procedures work correctly and with results. And for industrial parks, the main KPI is the construction of new plants despite the war," he wrote on Facebook.

He recalled that as of the end of last year, there were 25 plants in industrial parks that were built or are being built. About 180 MW of electrical capacity for connection and over 100,000 sq m of industrial real estate are offered by IPs for new and relocated enterprises.

"In the last months of this year alone, an industrial hemp processing plant was opened at the Ma'Rijany IP, an agro-processing plant at IP Western Ukrainian Industrial Hub, a construction materials plant of the Finnish Peikko Group was launched at IP Bila Tserkva. At least 10 more plants are in the active phase of construction," Kysylevsky wrote.

The draft law provides for mainly technical improvements, in particular, a clear delimitation of the functions of the subjects of the industrial park, providing the initiator of the IP with the opportunity to simultaneously be a management company, expanding the list of types of activities of the participant (in particular, the possibility of own electricity generation) and the list of facilities that can be placed within the IP (storage and other alternative energy facilities).

The possibilities for creating IPs have been expanded: it is allowed to consider land plots as adjacent if there are forest protection strips between them.

The document also introduces the concept of an eco-industrial park, and the Cabinet of Ministers is authorized to establish criteria for them.

It is planned to regulate the procedure for changing the area of IPs, improve the procedure for selecting a management company, and the management company is also given the opportunity to use the state program of Affordable Loans 5-7-9%.

Time restrictions on the acquisition of capacity for small electricity distribution systems in industrial parks have also been lifted.

As reported, draft law No. 12117 was adopted as a basis on February 11, 2025 with the finalization of the provisions by 244 votes of people's deputies.

Currently, 104 parks have been included in the register of industrial parks.

Tags: #kysylevsky #verkhovna_rada

MORE ABOUT

12:05 26.08.2025
Ukrainian World Congress initiates elimination of inconsistencies in introduction of multiple citizenship

Ukrainian World Congress initiates elimination of inconsistencies in introduction of multiple citizenship

15:34 20.08.2025
Rada amends 2025 state budget on financing security, defense sector

Rada amends 2025 state budget on financing security, defense sector

14:22 18.08.2025
Stefanchuk calls for clear parliament procedures on international obligations

Stefanchuk calls for clear parliament procedures on international obligations

14:04 13.08.2025
Rada proposes allowing mobilized people aged 55+ to serve outside combat zones

Rada proposes allowing mobilized people aged 55+ to serve outside combat zones

15:48 12.08.2025
Finance committee recommends Rada recall Dubinsky from deputy chairman position

Finance committee recommends Rada recall Dubinsky from deputy chairman position

14:27 31.07.2025
Rada increases 2025 State Budget by UAH 400 bln for defense, deficit up UAH 185 billion

Rada increases 2025 State Budget by UAH 400 bln for defense, deficit up UAH 185 billion

15:47 30.07.2025
Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

Rada committee approves presidential draft law on NABU, SAPO

14:08 30.07.2025
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs law on public-private partnerships

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs law on public-private partnerships

13:37 30.07.2025
European Solidarity to call on Rada to support real reform of anti-corruption bodies – Friz

European Solidarity to call on Rada to support real reform of anti-corruption bodies – Friz

09:41 30.07.2025
Ukrainian MP Yurchyshyn proposes resolution to resume livestreaming of Verkhovna Rada sessions

Ukrainian MP Yurchyshyn proposes resolution to resume livestreaming of Verkhovna Rada sessions

HOT NEWS

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Unmanned Systems Forces hit 826 unique enemy targets over day

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

Trump can force Putin to agree to peacekeeping contingent - head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH to build aircraft maintenance hangar in Leipzig

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces meeting between Ukrainian team and Trump's team in USA on Friday

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, support for domestic defense industry with Danish PM

National Guard сommander meets British military attachés, agrees to exchange experience

Russians shell Nikopol region: two people injured

AD
AD