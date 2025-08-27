Verkhovna Rada proposed to adopt as a whole bill on improving work of industrial parks

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development has supported for consideration at second reading draft law No. 12117 on improving the work of industrial parks (IP), said deputy chairman of the committee Dmytro Kysylevsky.

"These are changes that were born as a result of the practical work of industrial parks. In my opinion, each instrument of the policy of development of Ukrainian manufacturers Made in Ukraine should be from time to time run through the comments and suggestions of entrepreneurs so that all procedures work correctly and with results. And for industrial parks, the main KPI is the construction of new plants despite the war," he wrote on Facebook.

He recalled that as of the end of last year, there were 25 plants in industrial parks that were built or are being built. About 180 MW of electrical capacity for connection and over 100,000 sq m of industrial real estate are offered by IPs for new and relocated enterprises.

"In the last months of this year alone, an industrial hemp processing plant was opened at the Ma'Rijany IP, an agro-processing plant at IP Western Ukrainian Industrial Hub, a construction materials plant of the Finnish Peikko Group was launched at IP Bila Tserkva. At least 10 more plants are in the active phase of construction," Kysylevsky wrote.

The draft law provides for mainly technical improvements, in particular, a clear delimitation of the functions of the subjects of the industrial park, providing the initiator of the IP with the opportunity to simultaneously be a management company, expanding the list of types of activities of the participant (in particular, the possibility of own electricity generation) and the list of facilities that can be placed within the IP (storage and other alternative energy facilities).

The possibilities for creating IPs have been expanded: it is allowed to consider land plots as adjacent if there are forest protection strips between them.

The document also introduces the concept of an eco-industrial park, and the Cabinet of Ministers is authorized to establish criteria for them.

It is planned to regulate the procedure for changing the area of IPs, improve the procedure for selecting a management company, and the management company is also given the opportunity to use the state program of Affordable Loans 5-7-9%.

Time restrictions on the acquisition of capacity for small electricity distribution systems in industrial parks have also been lifted.

As reported, draft law No. 12117 was adopted as a basis on February 11, 2025 with the finalization of the provisions by 244 votes of people's deputies.

Currently, 104 parks have been included in the register of industrial parks.