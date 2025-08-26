Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:24 26.08.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia trying to build alternative transit routes - board chairman

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia intends to build alternative transit routes along the route through the Black Sea, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China, chairman of the board Oleksandr Pertsovsky said in an interview with TSN.

"We are trying to build alternative transit routes. They are not simple. This is the Black Sea, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and China. You understand how difficult this route is," Pertsovsky noted.

According to him, the fact that the transit corridor through the Caspian Sea is also not working adds to the difficulties.

Pertsovsky stressed that the competitive advantage of Ukrzaliznytsia in those markets are the wagons that it offers for use by private owners for transportation.

"And although we are a state-owned company, we are trying to be as flexible as possible and are building solutions for them so that they take Ukrzaliznytsia wagons," the chairman of the board emphasized.

Earlier, Pertsovsky reported that after the full-scale Russian invasion, transit is practically absent, although in the first half of this year the first transit container ferries were sent to Georgia, which opens up opportunities for transit to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and in the future, an increase in transit volumes from China via the Middle Corridor.

As for passenger traffic, he singled out the imminent launch of the Kyiv-Bucharest route. According to him, from Uzhgorod, where the Eurorail has been laid, trains will depart in September on routes to Budapest, Vienna, Bratislava, etc.

Tags: #pertsovsky #transit_routes #ukrzaliznytsia

