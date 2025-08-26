Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:50 26.08.2025

MFA: Ukrainian World Congress raises over $75 mln in aid for AFU

2 min read

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian World Congress has raised more than $75 million in US aid for Ukraine as part of the Unite with Ukraine initiative, aimed primarily at supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

"This is important assistance and a symbol of the unity of global Ukrainians. Now we must all together defend our statehood and protect the sovereignty of Ukraine in order to determine our own destiny. That is why our diplomatic priorities remain unchanged: air defense systems, ammunition, long-range weapons and drones, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, support for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, strengthening anti-Russian sanctions and security guarantees for Ukraine," said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a meeting with the delegation of the World Congress led by President Paul Grod on Monday.

These funds are reportedly aimed primarily at supporting the Armed Forces, namely the purchase of high-quality tactical medicine, armored vehicles, FPV drones, UAV kits, and unmanned systems.

Sybiha stressed the importance of further joint activities aimed at strengthening international support for Ukraine to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace, as well as support for Ukrainians abroad, uniting global Ukrainians and promoting our culture.

"Our goal is to develop cooperation with the Ukrainian world community, protect Ukrainian identity and ties with the homeland, consolidate efforts to defend the interests of our state in the international arena. Together, we must be one voice of Ukraine in the world," the minister emphasized.

The meeting participants also coordinated actions to implement joint projects and initiatives in the near future.

Tags: #mfa #ukrainian_world_congress

MORE ABOUT

15:31 18.08.2025
Govt plans to expand MFA’s powers to coordinate sanctions policy - draft govt action program

Govt plans to expand MFA’s powers to coordinate sanctions policy - draft govt action program

21:02 11.08.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine's future cannot be determined without Ukraine

Sybiha: Ukraine's future cannot be determined without Ukraine

19:12 11.08.2025
Ukrainian and Estonian FMs discuss importance of European unity for global stability

Ukrainian and Estonian FMs discuss importance of European unity for global stability

17:52 07.08.2025
MFA on anniversary of ‘five-day war’: Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's territory, revoke its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

MFA on anniversary of ‘five-day war’: Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's territory, revoke its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia

19:10 01.08.2025
Sybiha and Sikorski discuss Poland's military aid packages for Ukraine, further sanctions against Russia

Sybiha and Sikorski discuss Poland's military aid packages for Ukraine, further sanctions against Russia

11:39 01.08.2025
Ukraine’s MFA responds to reports of Nicaragua's support for Russian occupation policy

Ukraine’s MFA responds to reports of Nicaragua's support for Russian occupation policy

20:52 28.07.2025
MFA Spokesperson: Matviyenko's place is in dock, not at intl conferences

MFA Spokesperson: Matviyenko's place is in dock, not at intl conferences

20:30 28.07.2025
Five Ukrainians reported among injured passengers of train derailed in Germany – MFA

Five Ukrainians reported among injured passengers of train derailed in Germany – MFA

13:39 25.07.2025
MFA welcomes OSCE initiative to activate Moscow mechanism to document Russia's crimes against POWs

MFA welcomes OSCE initiative to activate Moscow mechanism to document Russia's crimes against POWs

HOT NEWS

Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

LATEST

Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

Ombudsman's Office exchanges POWs’ letters with Russian Office of Human Rights Commissioner

Wadephul: Putin must prove to the world that he is ready to end the war against Ukraine

Yermak reports return of another child from occupied territory

Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

Prisoners in Ukrainian frontline territories remain most vulnerable during war – lawyers

Rubio, European FMs discuss joint steps to stop war

AFU Air Force: 47 out of 59 enemy UAVs shot down, hits in nine locations recored

AD
AD