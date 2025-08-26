MFA: Ukrainian World Congress raises over $75 mln in aid for AFU

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian World Congress has raised more than $75 million in US aid for Ukraine as part of the Unite with Ukraine initiative, aimed primarily at supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

"This is important assistance and a symbol of the unity of global Ukrainians. Now we must all together defend our statehood and protect the sovereignty of Ukraine in order to determine our own destiny. That is why our diplomatic priorities remain unchanged: air defense systems, ammunition, long-range weapons and drones, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, support for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, strengthening anti-Russian sanctions and security guarantees for Ukraine," said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a meeting with the delegation of the World Congress led by President Paul Grod on Monday.

These funds are reportedly aimed primarily at supporting the Armed Forces, namely the purchase of high-quality tactical medicine, armored vehicles, FPV drones, UAV kits, and unmanned systems.

Sybiha stressed the importance of further joint activities aimed at strengthening international support for Ukraine to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace, as well as support for Ukrainians abroad, uniting global Ukrainians and promoting our culture.

"Our goal is to develop cooperation with the Ukrainian world community, protect Ukrainian identity and ties with the homeland, consolidate efforts to defend the interests of our state in the international arena. Together, we must be one voice of Ukraine in the world," the minister emphasized.

The meeting participants also coordinated actions to implement joint projects and initiatives in the near future.