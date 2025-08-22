Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:17 22.08.2025

Invaders advance in Serebriansky forestry after setbacks in Zoloty Kolodiaz and Stepnohirsk – DeepState

2 min read

Over the past week, since they were pushed back from the village of Zoloty Kolodiaz between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, Russian occupiers have attacked and advanced along the left bank of the former Kakhovka reservoir near the village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia region, and after they were stopped there, they launched an offensive in the area of ​​Serebriansky forestry on the border of Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.

According to the maps of the OSINT project DeepState, the occupiers occupied 44 sq km in Zaporizhia region over the past week, but mostly until August 20, after which the advance in the Stepnohirsk area was stopped. After that, the enemy made only minor advances in the east of the region, near the administrative border with Donetsk region.

Instead, after August 18, the enemy became more active in Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, occupying 59 sq km there, while the "gray zone" of uncertain control has decreased by 16 sq km there during this time.

In Donetsk region, the enemy's advances last week were insignificant: in two directions, the occupiers occupied less than 9 sq km, the "gray zone" has decreased by 6 sq km.

The front in Sumy, Kursk and the north of Kharkiv regions did not move during these days, the area of ​​enemy control did not change.

Overall, over the past week, the area of ​​Russian occupation, according to DeepState, increased by 112.47 sq km, or 16 sq km per day, while the area of ​​the "gray zone" on the contrary decreased by 17.46 sq km, or 2.5 sq km per day. Some 0.29 sq km in the Stepnohirsk area are marked as liberated.

According to the project, in July, the enemy occupied 564 sq km of Ukrainian land, or 18.8 sq km on average per day, which indicates a slight decrease in the pace of the enemy's advances in August.

Tags: #deepstate

