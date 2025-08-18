Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:29 18.08.2025

If law enforcement agencies open cases against ministers, such people won’t work in govt – Svyrydenko

If law enforcement agencies open criminal cases against ministers, such people will not work in the government, said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"If there are grounds, if law enforcement agencies open criminal cases, of course, such people will not work in the government," Svyrydenko said in a comment to BBC Ukraine on Monday, answering a question about what she would do as head of government if subordinates were suspected of corruption or abuse of office.

When asked whether the prime minister would send letters of recommendation to the courts so that ministers with suspicions would retain their positions, she replied that she would consider "each specific case."

"But our task is to have not only professional but also very decent people working in the government. This is very important," Svyrydenko added.

Tags: #svyrydenko

