Criminal case into attack on journalist Makarov closed – police

The criminal case into the attack on journalist Yuriy Makarov has been closed: at the time of the man's injuries, there were no bystanders nearby and the man inflicted the injuries on himself.

"The Kyiv police have completed the investigation into the journalist's injuries: all expert reports have been received. According to the experts' conclusions, the DNA samples taken from the physical evidence belong exclusively to the victim. The results of the forensic psychiatric examination are also known," the National Police said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The victim's name was not specified in the statement. It refers to journalist Yuriy Makarov.

The police recall that the report of the injuries was received on the evening of April 16. The incident occurred near one of the residential complexes in the Solomiansky district of the capital.

"According to the victim, an unknown person approached him and stabbed him with a knife, as a result of which the 69-year-old journalist received a knife wound in the rib area and a wound to the hand. The victim was hospitalized, and the police immediately conducted a complex of search and investigative actions," the police note.

Based on the indicated fact, investigators of the Solomiansky District Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 121 (intentional grievous bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"The police carefully processed all available videos from surveillance cameras, interviewed dozens of potential eyewitnesses and conducted an investigative experiment: at the time the man was injured, there were no outsiders nearby," the report notes.

In addition, as the police note, the alleged weapon of the crime was seized - a knife and a case for it, which were found nearby and sent everything for examination.

"According to the results of the expert examination, the DNA samples taken from the physical evidence belong exclusively to the victim, which indicates that the man inflicted the injuries on himself," the report says.

In addition, the victim underwent a comprehensive forensic psychological and psychiatric examination, according to which at the time of the injuries he had an acute reaction to stress, which could have influenced his actions.

"The victim acknowledged the conclusions of the examination. The criminal proceedings were closed after clarifying all the circumstances," the National Police said.

In a statement published on its website on Thursday, Ukraine’s public broadcasting company (Suspilne) expresses gratitude to the National Police of Ukraine for their professionalism and thorough work in establishing all the details.

"We ask for support for Yuri Makarov, a talented journalist and author of projects whose works are watched and will be watched by generations of Ukrainians. His physical and psychological condition was affected by the war and its consequences. Yuriy underwent treatment, remains in touch with loved ones, friends and colleagues," the message says.

Later, Makarov wrote on his Facebook page that recently, due to the deterioration of his well-being, he was suspected of having a serious illness. He underwent an examination by specialists, who concluded that his health problems were transient.

"Now the working scenario is such that if you drink the medicine and, most importantly, regain your physical tone, at least as far as my adventure, then you can forget about the temporary deterioration, return to working form with appropriate productivity and again be able to love and respect yourself," the journalist said.