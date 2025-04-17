Interfax-Ukraine
20:28 17.04.2025

Interior Minister: Law enforcers checking all possible motives for attack on Makarov, first version is domestic

Law enforcement officers are checking all possible versions regarding the attack on journalist Yuriy Makarov, the first is domestic, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"Law enforcement officers are currently checking all possible motives. The first version is domestic, there is also a version about the work of special services," Klymenko said, according to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs statement on Telegram channel on Thursday.

Earlier, a source in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine that one of the versions of the investigation into the motives for the attempted assassination of Makarov is a pro-Russian trace, since he stood on a pro-Ukrainian position in his professional activities.

As reported, on Wednesday, April 16, late in the evening, an unknown person carried out a knife attack on the producer of Suspilne Broadcasting Yuriy Makarov. He was hospitalized in severe condition. The unknown person who committed the attack on journalist Makarov fled the scene, but he left the weapon of the crime. Law enforcement officers seized a knife and other material evidence. Criminal proceedings have been opened under the article "Grievous bodily injuries" (Part 1 of Article 121).

As Klymenko specified, the attack occurred at 22:44. The victim received two wounds – one in the arm, the other in the torso. Then the victim called the police and received first aid from a patrol officer. Fifty experts are involved in the investigation, the investigation is ongoing.

