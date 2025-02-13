Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:19 13.02.2025

Ukraine, Europe must be part of any negotiations – statement by Weimar+ FMs

2 min read
Ukraine, Europe must be part of any negotiations – statement by Weimar+ FMs

The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Great Britain and the EU High Representative (the Weimar+ format) declared their readiness to strengthen support for Ukraine and the need to negotiate a just, comprehensive and lasting peace with the obligatory participation of Europe and Ukraine.

"We are looking forward to discussing the way ahead together with our American allies. Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations," according to a document published on Thursday night following their meeting in Paris with the participation of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Earlier that day, Donald Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin, agreed to begin talks on the possibility of peace in Ukraine and on visits to each other, and only after that called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The European ministers reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine's independence, its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's aggressive war.

"We share the goal to keep supporting Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is reached. A peace that guarantees the interest of Ukraine and our own. Ukraine should be provided with strong security guarantees. A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is a necessary condition for a strong transatlantic security," the statement notes.

The European representatives added that they remember that the security of the European continent is their common responsibility, so they are working together to strengthen their collective defence capability.

Tags: #weimar

MORE ABOUT

21:01 12.05.2025
Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

HOT NEWS

Former Yanukovych-era official Portnov shot dead in Madrid

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

LATEST

One civilian killed in airstrike in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

Diya multisharing service to start June 1

Over 60% of Americans believe Trump administration should continue aid to Ukraine, impose sanctions on Russia – poll

Cabinet authorizes UAH 272.5 million subvention for construction of school shelters – Shmyhal

More than 700 Donetsk region residents evacuated in 2025 – military administration

Ukraine's Territories Development Ministry seeks to transfer airport maintenance to private sector

State Emergency Service confirms death of 2 at Bila Tserkva heating plant

Portnov shot dead near school, police looking for killer – media

Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

Signing of High Seas Treaty would affirm Ukraine's commitment to EU integration – MP

AD
AD