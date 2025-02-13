Ukraine, Europe must be part of any negotiations – statement by Weimar+ FMs

The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Great Britain and the EU High Representative (the Weimar+ format) declared their readiness to strengthen support for Ukraine and the need to negotiate a just, comprehensive and lasting peace with the obligatory participation of Europe and Ukraine.

"We are looking forward to discussing the way ahead together with our American allies. Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations," according to a document published on Thursday night following their meeting in Paris with the participation of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Earlier that day, Donald Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin, agreed to begin talks on the possibility of peace in Ukraine and on visits to each other, and only after that called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The European ministers reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine's independence, its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's aggressive war.

"We share the goal to keep supporting Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is reached. A peace that guarantees the interest of Ukraine and our own. Ukraine should be provided with strong security guarantees. A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is a necessary condition for a strong transatlantic security," the statement notes.

The European representatives added that they remember that the security of the European continent is their common responsibility, so they are working together to strengthen their collective defence capability.