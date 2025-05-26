NovaPay increases number of POS terminals in Nova Poshta branches to 7,500, plans to reach 10,000 in 2025

The international financial service NovaPay from the NOVA group of companies (Nova Poshta) has increased the number of POS terminals in Nova Poshta post offices to 7,500 since October 2023 and plans to increase it to 10,000 by the end of 2025, the company's press service reported.

"In a little over a year and a half, their number has exceeded 7,500 devices operating throughout the country. Currently, 75% of card payments in Nova Poshta branches are made through NovaPay POS terminals," the company said in a press release on Monday.

It is noted that NovaPay plans not only to increase the terminal network to 10,000 units by the end of 2025, but also to enter the open market with this technical offer - to other companies and partners.

"By investing in our own terminal network, we sought not only to replace external solutions, but also to completely rethink the client experience, calculations became faster: instead of 22 seconds - 15, the number of technical failures decreased, and our dependence on third-party providers was minimized," the press service quotes NovaPay Innovation Director Oleksiy Ruban.

As NovaPay clarified to the agency, the number of ID terminals on the specified devices exceeded 17,000 and will continue to increase to 5 per device.

According to information published by Nova Poshta in the SMIDA information disclosure system, the number of branches, delivery points and terminals in Ukraine at the end of December 2024 exceeded 37,000. As of December 31, 2024, the ratio of own and agency branches was 1,891 and 11,317, respectively, compared to 1,847 and 9,614 as of the same date in 2023.

According to the NBU, at the beginning of April, the number of NovaPay POS terminals reached 17,280 compared to 11,080 at the beginning of the year and 3,430 at the beginning of last year. According to this indicator, according to the NBU, the company took 4th place in the market, where the leaders are PrivatBank – 327,470, Oschadbank – 84,330 and Raiffeisen Bank – 35,780.

NovaPay's competitor Ukrposhta had a network of its own POS terminals of 7,250 at the beginning of April, compared to 7,280 at the beginning of this year and 7,670 at the beginning of last year.