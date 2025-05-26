Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:27 26.05.2025

NovaPay increases number of POS terminals in Nova Poshta branches to 7,500, plans to reach 10,000 in 2025

2 min read
NovaPay increases number of POS terminals in Nova Poshta branches to 7,500, plans to reach 10,000 in 2025

The international financial service NovaPay from the NOVA group of companies (Nova Poshta) has increased the number of POS terminals in Nova Poshta post offices to 7,500 since October 2023 and plans to increase it to 10,000 by the end of 2025, the company's press service reported.

"In a little over a year and a half, their number has exceeded 7,500 devices operating throughout the country. Currently, 75% of card payments in Nova Poshta branches are made through NovaPay POS terminals," the company said in a press release on Monday.

It is noted that NovaPay plans not only to increase the terminal network to 10,000 units by the end of 2025, but also to enter the open market with this technical offer - to other companies and partners.

"By investing in our own terminal network, we sought not only to replace external solutions, but also to completely rethink the client experience, calculations became faster: instead of 22 seconds - 15, the number of technical failures decreased, and our dependence on third-party providers was minimized," the press service quotes NovaPay Innovation Director Oleksiy Ruban.

As NovaPay clarified to the agency, the number of ID terminals on the specified devices exceeded 17,000 and will continue to increase to 5 per device.

According to information published by Nova Poshta in the SMIDA information disclosure system, the number of branches, delivery points and terminals in Ukraine at the end of December 2024 exceeded 37,000. As of December 31, 2024, the ratio of own and agency branches was 1,891 and 11,317, respectively, compared to 1,847 and 9,614 as of the same date in 2023.

According to the NBU, at the beginning of April, the number of NovaPay POS terminals reached 17,280 compared to 11,080 at the beginning of the year and 3,430 at the beginning of last year. According to this indicator, according to the NBU, the company took 4th place in the market, where the leaders are PrivatBank – 327,470, Oschadbank – 84,330 and Raiffeisen Bank – 35,780.

NovaPay's competitor Ukrposhta had a network of its own POS terminals of 7,250 at the beginning of April, compared to 7,280 at the beginning of this year and 7,670 at the beginning of last year.

Tags: #pos_terminal #novapay

MORE ABOUT

14:40 23.05.2025
Ukraine's NovaPay led in transactions in 2024, while privatmoney topped in transfer volumes

Ukraine's NovaPay led in transactions in 2024, while privatmoney topped in transfer volumes

16:20 31.03.2020
FUIB ceases to charge fees for the use of POS terminals

FUIB ceases to charge fees for the use of POS terminals

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

AD
AD