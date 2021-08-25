Economy

10:02 25.08.2021

Ukrainian PM, EU rep discuss introduction of ACAA

2 min read
The further implementation of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA) between Ukraine and the European Union was discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

"I believe that the first round of talks on further abolition of customs tariffs in bilateral trade in accordance with the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement will take place in September," Shmyhal said.

According to the Prime Minister, the dialogue between Ukraine and the EU on the conclusion of the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAA) has also gained momentum.

Shmyhal thanked Dombrovskis for his support in these issues.

In addition, Shmyhal touched upon the issue of increasing the quota of permits for Ukrainian carriers for the current and next years.

For his part, the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission responded that in the process of the implementation of the DCFTA, trade between the EU and Ukraine had grown by almost 50%, and Ukraine had become one of the EU's key trading partners.

"Our Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement means that its potential benefits go beyond just trade liberalization. Increasingly aligning Ukraine's regulatory framework to that of the EU can boost bilateral trade and boost Ukraine's global competitiveness," Dombrovskis said, reaffirming that Ukraine is the EU's strategic partner.

Tags: #eu #ukraine #dcfta
