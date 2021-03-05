Economy

18:51 05.03.2021

EIB to provide additional EUR 20 mln to Ukreximbank to lend to SME

2 min read
EIB to provide additional EUR 20 mln to Ukreximbank to lend to SME

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide additional financing, namely a EUR 20 million loan, to be on-lent to local private businesses with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), expanding the increase the funding limit to EUR 280 million.

"The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an agreement with the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank) to increase the funding limit of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) Support Facility project to EUR 280 million," the EIB said in a press release on Friday.

"Additional financing, namely a EUR 20 million loan, will be provided via a parallel cross-currency swap in Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) and will be on-lent to local private businesses with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)," the EIB said.

The operation is part of Team Europe's overall response to the COVID-19 crisis, which aims to support the sustainable social and economic recovery of the region.

"Improved access to affordable finance in local currency is one of our main priorities, especially at a time when SMEs need strong support to overcome the challenges and the liquidity shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic," Head of the EIB Resident Representation for Ukraine Jean-Erik de Zagon said.

Chairman of the Management Board of Ukreximbank Yevhen Metsger said that the bank has a clear goal to direct additional financing to meet the specific and urgent needs of Ukrainian companies.

The EIB is an EU institution. It is owned by the EU member states. The EIB provides long-term financing.

The EIB has been operating in Ukraine since 2007. The country accounts for 60% of the bank's lending activities in the Eastern Partnership countries.

Ukreximbank, the sole owner of which is the state, was established in 1992.

Tags: #eib #dcfta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:02 12.02.2021
Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

17:30 18.12.2020
EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

11:34 10.12.2020
EUR 100 mln loan from EIB to be used to repair 183 km of three roads in Luhansk region – Ukravtodor

EUR 100 mln loan from EIB to be used to repair 183 km of three roads in Luhansk region – Ukravtodor

13:57 09.12.2020
Ukraine to receive EUR 640 mln from EIB for implementation of priority projects in infrastructure and transport

Ukraine to receive EUR 640 mln from EIB for implementation of priority projects in infrastructure and transport

18:31 18.11.2020
Infrastructure Ministry engages IBRD, EIB in renewal of roads in Luhansk region

Infrastructure Ministry engages IBRD, EIB in renewal of roads in Luhansk region

13:03 25.09.2020
EIB approves EUR 300 mln loan for energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine

EIB approves EUR 300 mln loan for energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine

15:12 04.08.2020
EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

EIB could issue EUR 100 mln loan to Ukravtodor for roads in Luhansk region

17:37 01.07.2020
EIB will issue EUR 50 mln for building new premises for UNIT.City

EIB will issue EUR 50 mln for building new premises for UNIT.City

18:00 06.04.2020
EIB could issue EUR 30 mln to Ukrposhta to upgrade logistics network

EIB could issue EUR 30 mln to Ukrposhta to upgrade logistics network

15:27 21.02.2020
EIB discusses financing of 10 projects in public sector of Ukraine in 2020 – Head of EIB representation

EIB discusses financing of 10 projects in public sector of Ukraine in 2020 – Head of EIB representation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Securities commission head intends to focus on development of clearing, energy exchanges cooperating with market

New head of National Securities and Stock Market Commission intends to restore dialogue with market participants

Millions of hryvnias to be spent on maintenance of Ukrainian section of Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline – Kobolev

PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

NBU raises key policy rate to 6.5%

LATEST

Lithuania, Ukraine to create working group on BelNPP

Securities commission head intends to focus on development of clearing, energy exchanges cooperating with market

New head of National Securities and Stock Market Commission intends to restore dialogue with market participants

Economy Ministry predicts grain harvest in Ukraine at 75.1 mln tonnes

Millions of hryvnias to be spent on maintenance of Ukrainian section of Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline – Kobolev

PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

NBU raises key policy rate to 6.5%

Ukraine PM announces 5 key issues in talks with IMF, expects staff level agreement for 2nd tranche under SBA before June

Ukraine seeks to secure national gas production for own consumption needs in 2025 – PM

Zelensky: independent energy system, cheap energy is main goal of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD