EIB to provide additional EUR 20 mln to Ukreximbank to lend to SME

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide additional financing, namely a EUR 20 million loan, to be on-lent to local private businesses with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), expanding the increase the funding limit to EUR 280 million.

"The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an agreement with the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank) to increase the funding limit of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) Support Facility project to EUR 280 million," the EIB said in a press release on Friday.

"Additional financing, namely a EUR 20 million loan, will be provided via a parallel cross-currency swap in Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) and will be on-lent to local private businesses with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)," the EIB said.

The operation is part of Team Europe's overall response to the COVID-19 crisis, which aims to support the sustainable social and economic recovery of the region.

"Improved access to affordable finance in local currency is one of our main priorities, especially at a time when SMEs need strong support to overcome the challenges and the liquidity shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic," Head of the EIB Resident Representation for Ukraine Jean-Erik de Zagon said.

Chairman of the Management Board of Ukreximbank Yevhen Metsger said that the bank has a clear goal to direct additional financing to meet the specific and urgent needs of Ukrainian companies.

The EIB is an EU institution. It is owned by the EU member states. The EIB provides long-term financing.

The EIB has been operating in Ukraine since 2007. The country accounts for 60% of the bank's lending activities in the Eastern Partnership countries.

Ukreximbank, the sole owner of which is the state, was established in 1992.