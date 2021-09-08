Vodafone Ukraine completes acquisition of telecom provider Vega

Vodafone Ukraine Group has closed a deal to purchase 99.99% of shares in PrJSC Farlep-Invest, which operates under the Vega brand, as well as at least 95% of the charter capital of Cable TV-Finance LLC, the press service of the mobile operator reported on Wednesday.

"Vodafone Ukraine plans to continue to carry out the same types of economic activities, which are now carried out by PrJSC Farlep-Invest and Cable TV-Finance LLC. For Vodafone Ukraine, the purpose of the purchase of these companies is the further development of business in the field of telecommunications, in particular, fixed-line services," the report says.

The company said that PrJSC Farlep-Invest and Cable TV-Finance LLC own a frequency resource in the 2.3 GHz range (15 MHz in six regions), as well as in the 2.5-2.7 GHz range.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine on August 19 allowed PrJSC VF Ukraine to buy the telecom operator Vega (Farlep-Invest).

Vodafone Ukraine is the second largest mobile network operator in Ukraine.

The national telecom operator Vega is part of the telecommunications division of Rinat Akhmetov's SCM group. The operator offers comprehensive solutions in the field of fixed-line telephony, broadband Internet access and data transmission. The company is present in 22 regions of Ukraine.