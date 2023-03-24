Facts

21:01 24.03.2023

Ukrainian MFA supports Rome Statute ratification, says no obstacles to interaction with ICC

Ukrainian MFA supports Rome Statute ratification, says no obstacles to interaction with ICC

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba assured that there are no obstacles for Ukraine's cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) without ratification of the Rome Statute.

"Although I support the ratification [of the Rome Statute], it definitely needs to be ratified, it is clear that all these prejudices that it will somehow harm Ukraine are just prejudices and nothing more. But we now fully accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court without ratification. And this should not be forgotten. Therefore, everyone who says that there are obstacles for Ukraine's interaction with the ICC due to the lack of ratification of the statute, they are cunning," Kuleba said during a conversation with journalist Vadym Karpiak, which was broadcast on Instagram on Friday.

