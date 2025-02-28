Zelenskyy at meeting with Trump insists on EU presence together with USA at negotiating table with Russia

Europe together with the United States should be at the table of potential negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"This is not a war between the United States and Russia, this is Russia's war against Ukraine, against the Ukrainian people. These two sides should meet, sit at the negotiating table, and then the United States, as Ukraine's strongest partner, can join. Europe should be there. I think this is very important," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed the importance of Europe, as Ukraine defends it, and the Europeans recognize this and help. In addition, according to Zelenskyy, Putin wants to "pull back" the countries that were republics of the former USSR.