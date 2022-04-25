Russian hackers increasingly attacking ordinary Ukrainians

Russian hackers carry out more and more cyberattacks against ordinary Ukrainians; the number of information-psychological operations against the Ukrainian population in social networks and instant messengers is also growing, according to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

"The attackers carry out phishing mailings in order to take possession of Ukrainians' credentials. Meta warns of hacking the accounts of military and public figures using credentials previously stolen in phishing mailings. In broken accounts, Russian hackers place propaganda and calls for Ukrainians to surrender," the message says on the department website on Monday.

The Service notes that in phishing mailing lists hackers often speculate on patriotic themes and payments from the state. In this regard, the state service recommends not opening letters from unknown recipients, not clicking on links from such letters and not entering your personal data on pages with links, enabling two-factor authorization in social networks and all services that support such a service. Attackers can also send mail to spy on a person and their contacts, the department warns.

In addition, according to the State Service for Special Communications, the number of phishing mailings under the guise of information about state assistance for internally displaced persons, as well as Ukrainians who have temporarily traveled abroad, is growing. The attackers who carry out such mailings closely follow the Ukrainian news and quickly respond to news of any help.

"Do not click on the links in such messages, do not leave your card number, phone number, etc. You can receive financial assistance from the state only in Diia. You can find out information about payments in other countries only in official institutions of these countries," the state service said.