Facts

19:34 25.04.2022

Russian hackers increasingly attacking ordinary Ukrainians

2 min read
Russian hackers increasingly attacking ordinary Ukrainians

Russian hackers carry out more and more cyberattacks against ordinary Ukrainians; the number of information-psychological operations against the Ukrainian population in social networks and instant messengers is also growing, according to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

"The attackers carry out phishing mailings in order to take possession of Ukrainians' credentials. Meta warns of hacking the accounts of military and public figures using credentials previously stolen in phishing mailings. In broken accounts, Russian hackers place propaganda and calls for Ukrainians to surrender," the message says on the department website on Monday.

The Service notes that in phishing mailing lists hackers often speculate on patriotic themes and payments from the state. In this regard, the state service recommends not opening letters from unknown recipients, not clicking on links from such letters and not entering your personal data on pages with links, enabling two-factor authorization in social networks and all services that support such a service. Attackers can also send mail to spy on a person and their contacts, the department warns.

In addition, according to the State Service for Special Communications, the number of phishing mailings under the guise of information about state assistance for internally displaced persons, as well as Ukrainians who have temporarily traveled abroad, is growing. The attackers who carry out such mailings closely follow the Ukrainian news and quickly respond to news of any help.

"Do not click on the links in such messages, do not leave your card number, phone number, etc. You can receive financial assistance from the state only in Diia. You can find out information about payments in other countries only in official institutions of these countries," the state service said.

Tags: #russian #hackers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:49 15.04.2022
Russian troops fire mortars from Russian territory at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

Russian troops fire mortars from Russian territory at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

10:04 13.04.2022
Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

16:50 11.04.2022
Possible resumption of Russian offensive on Kyiv to depend on hostilities in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Defense Ministry

Possible resumption of Russian offensive on Kyiv to depend on hostilities in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Defense Ministry

10:47 11.04.2022
Russian army builds up strength, tries to fulfill 'minimum plan' to occupy east of Ukraine - Dpty Defense Minister

Russian army builds up strength, tries to fulfill 'minimum plan' to occupy east of Ukraine - Dpty Defense Minister

09:46 11.04.2022
Zelensky: Russian policy towards Ukraine wrong for decades

Zelensky: Russian policy towards Ukraine wrong for decades

18:43 07.04.2022
Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

11:34 07.04.2022
Ukraine, its partners need to work to ensure that sanctions against Russia sufficiently destructive – Yermak

Ukraine, its partners need to work to ensure that sanctions against Russia sufficiently destructive – Yermak

14:25 01.04.2022
Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

09:05 31.03.2022
Along with withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, their build-up in Donbas observed – Zelensky

Along with withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, their build-up in Donbas observed – Zelensky

19:29 29.03.2022
Russian military intelligence draws Ukrainian children into war – SBU

Russian military intelligence draws Ukrainian children into war – SBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ICC Prosecutor Khan: Situation in Ukraine demands collective action

Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

Russia should be recognized as sponsor of terrorism, Russian army as terrorist organization – Zelensky

ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

LATEST

Илон Маск заключил сделку на покупку соцсети Twitter за $44 млрд - пресс-релиз

ICC Prosecutor Khan: Situation in Ukraine demands collective action

Ukrainian, French FMs discuss arms supplies, sanctions against Russia

Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

Russia concentrates additional units in Belgorod region – Defense Ministry

Russia should be recognized as sponsor of terrorism, Russian army as terrorist organization – Zelensky

ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

Arakhamia intends to appeal to EU, USA to impose sanctions against Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili

Austin, Blinken announce military aid to Ukraine during visit to Kyiv, gradual return of diplomats – media

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD