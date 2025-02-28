Starmer: UK ready to put boots on ground, planes in the air to support peace deal

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/KeirStarmerLabour/

Britain is ready to send ground troops and planes to Ukraine to support a peace deal, British Prime Minister Keith Starmer said during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

"I'm working closely with other European leaders on this, and I'm clear that the U.K. is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last," Starmer stated.