Facts

09:29 24.02.2025

Estonian PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in partner countries summit on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine

1 min read
Estonian PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in partner countries summit on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine

The Estonian Prime Minister arrived in Kyiv to participate in the Partner Countries Summit, Kristen Michal reported on the X platform.

"In Kyiv today with the leaders of NB8, Canada, Spain and the EU. Last three years, Ukraine has shown the world the true meaning of resilience. It’s only #UpToUkraine to decide the terms for peace. We believe in Ukraine's victory, but it requires action. We must speed up our support now," Michal wrote.

Tags: #michal
AD

HOT NEWS

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

Zelenskyy on talk with Macron: We coordinate our plans, future contacts in various formats

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

LATEST

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

Two injured in Kharkiv drone attack

Poland to soon transfer another batch of 5,000 Starlinks to Ukraine

Zelenskyy on talk with Macron: We coordinate our plans, future contacts in various formats

Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

Cabinet appoints Konovalova as dpty minister of education, Kis as Head of National Research Fund

Defense Ministry initiates conclusion of long-term contracts with Ukrainian arms manufacturers

AD
AD
AD
AD