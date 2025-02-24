Estonian PM arrives in Kyiv to participate in partner countries summit on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine

The Estonian Prime Minister arrived in Kyiv to participate in the Partner Countries Summit, Kristen Michal reported on the X platform.

"In Kyiv today with the leaders of NB8, Canada, Spain and the EU. Last three years, Ukraine has shown the world the true meaning of resilience. It’s only #UpToUkraine to decide the terms for peace. We believe in Ukraine's victory, but it requires action. We must speed up our support now," Michal wrote.