Ukraine to participate in MIPIM 2025

Ukraine will participate in the international commercial real estate exhibition MIPIM 25 in Cannes (France), at the Ukrainian stand on March 12 there will be a presentation of companies and projects, organizer of UKRAINE at MIPIM Dmytro Dopiro told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The UKRAINE at MIPIM initiative unites leading Ukrainian companies and cities at a collective stand to present promising and innovative projects. Our goal is to make Ukraine and its projects visible on the investment map of the world, using all available tools of the exhibition," Dopiro noted.

Dragon Capital, Delta Project, City One Development, Vlasne Misto, HISM, Terwin, Forum Group Ukraine, RAU have already joined the initiative.

MIPIM covers a huge exhibition area of more than 19,300 sq m, where 300 stands and more than 2,500 exhibiting companies of all areas of commercial real estate are presented. This year, a significant emphasis of the program is on residential real estate (the Housing Matters! conference will be held on March 10) and the hospitality and tourism sector. In particular, the HTL Connection platform was launched for the first time for professionals in the field of real estate, hospitality, tourism and leisure, a separate pavilion was installed on the Croisette embankment.

First held in 1990 as an event for investors and developers, today MIPIM has become the main event of the year among real estate professionals, where global problems, trends and innovations in the industry are discussed. Ukrainian cities and developers have been participating in the event since 2004.

MIPIM 25 is held March 10-14.