The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has eliminated the person behind the killings of Ukrainians in the east during the Revolution of Dignity, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not know his last name.

"I can't talk about any murders, but I know that the Security Service of Ukraine eliminated one person who was behind the murders in the east of our state during the Revolution of Dignity on the Maidan ... I do not know if this is the man, I do not know his last name, it is difficult for me to say if this is the case," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Piers Morgan, answering the question if he could confirm that the murder of Armen Sargsyan was on the part of Ukraine.

As it is known, on Monday, an explosion occurred in the entrance of the residential complex Scarlet Sails on Aviatsionnaya Street in Moscow. As a result, one person died, his identity is being established. Four more people were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. Subsequently, Armen Sargsyan died in intensive care.