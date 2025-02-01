Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:51 01.02.2025

Enemy occupies 325 square km of Ukrainian territory in Jan, lowest figure in six months – DeepState

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

During January 2025, Russian invaders advanced and occupied 325 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is less than in any month since August 2024, the DeepState analytical project said on Telegram on Saturday.

"The enemy continues to conduct active offensive operations in many areas, but almost everywhere it is possible to slow down the pace of the offensive. Basically, significant enemy advances are due to our mistakes, which are constantly repeated," the report says.

According to the statistics provided, from August to December last year, the invaders occupied large territories every month: from 363 square kilometers in August to 730 square kilometers in November. At the same time, from January to July, the occupiers occupied smaller areas: from 39 square kilometers in March to 317 square kilometers in May.

Tags: #deepstate

